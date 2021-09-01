WVU Volleyball players get recognized following stellar weekend performance
Madison Page named Rookie of the Week, Briana Lynch named WVU Student-Athlete of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Freshman Madison page has been named Big 12 Rookie of the Week.
Madison shined during her first collegiate action with the Mountaineers. The middle blocker put up a record team high 16 bocks as WVU went undefeated at the ODU Invitational.
Fifth year Briana Lynch was named WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments, Lynch was the sole selection on the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 team.
WVU Volleyball is back on the court this Friday at Navy.
