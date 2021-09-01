Advertisement

WVU Volleyball players get recognized following stellar weekend performance

Madison Page named Rookie of the Week, Briana Lynch named WVU Student-Athlete of the Week
WVU Volleyball
WVU Volleyball(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Freshman Madison page has been named Big 12 Rookie of the Week.

Madison shined during her first collegiate action with the Mountaineers. The middle blocker put up a record team high 16 bocks as WVU went undefeated at the ODU Invitational.

Fifth year Briana Lynch was named WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments, Lynch was the sole selection on the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 team.

WVU Volleyball is back on the court this Friday at Navy.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
POLICE: Shooting at Audra State Park a murder-suicide
Many agencies were on scene after a shooting at Audra State Park.
Officials: Two people shot and killed at Audra State Park
(Source: AP)
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for WV due to increasing flood threat from Ida
The West Virginia State Police needs your help in finding a person of interest
State Police searching for Jason Lee Lunsford
Officers respond to reported shooting in Clarksburg
Police: Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Clarksburg

Latest News

jordan brewster defensive player of the week
Jordan Brewster named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
josh edwards commits to unvi. of oregon
University’s Josh Edwards commits to run at University of Oregon
neal brown confidence in jarret doege
Neal Brown comments on his confidence in Jaret Doege
liberty wins over elkins 33-6
Monday Night Lights - Liberty wins over Elkins 33-6