WVU Volleyball players get recognized following stellar weekend performance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Freshman Madison page has been named Big 12 Rookie of the Week.

Madison shined during her first collegiate action with the Mountaineers. The middle blocker put up a record team high 16 bocks as WVU went undefeated at the ODU Invitational.

Fifth year Briana Lynch was named WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments, Lynch was the sole selection on the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 team.

WVU Volleyball is back on the court this Friday at Navy.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.