BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Alvie “Ronnie” Clevenger, 84 of Upper Glade passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2021 at Mon General Hospital. He was born September 4, 1936 in Webster County to the late Nora Clevenger and was a Welder/Pipefitter for Bethlehem Steel. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his wife Inez Reota Crouse Clevenger; son Steven Clevenger; and sisters Juanita McCoy and Betty McCoy. He is survived by his sons David Clevenger of Baltimore, MD and Danny (Tammy) Clevenger of Hanover, PA; grandchildren Nicole, Melisa, Kristie, Stephen, Taylor, Scott, David, Bradley, Andrew, Matthew, and Melissa; great-grandchildren Logan, Dalton, Colin, Kason, Brandon, Brian, Jocelyn, Peyton, Bradley, Sabastian, Anna, Xavier, Katory, and Katana; brother Darrell Clevenger; sister Wilma Lough; and several extended family and friends to mourn his passing.Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Ronnie’s life will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10 AM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Bleigh officiating. Interment will follow in McCoy Cemetery, Jumbo.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clevenger family.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.