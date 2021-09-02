Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | September 2nd 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While our friends to the northeast continue to experience the impacts of widespread flooding and tornado damage, we have started to clear up in the Mountain State. A high-pressure system has moved in to replace the remnants of Ida, so we will see calm and clear skies throughout the day. Ida also acted to decrease our temperature significantly, so daytime highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s but we will see sunshine all day long.

Headed into tomorrow, the day will start off very cold, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and the mid-forties for the mountains. Through the day, we could gain a couple of scattered clouds, but our temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 70s and we’ll still receive plenty of sunshine. The rest of this week should be fairly dry, with a slight chance for sprinkles to end the weekend. During the day on Saturday, we will gain a few degrees, still sitting in the mid-70s, and our cloud cover will increase throughout the day.

Headed into Sunday, these clouds will bring us some scattered sprinkles throughout the day, and temperatures will still be in the mid-70s. Then, things will start to heat up at the beginning of next week. We will be pushing 80 degrees on Monday, and break this barrier on Tuesday, as temperatures climb back to warmer values. Both Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and dry, so it will be a beautiful start to the workweek.

Today: A clear day with chilly highs. High: 77.

Tonight: We remain clear as temperatures fall into the 40s. Low: 48.

Friday: We stay chilly but clear. High: 77.

Saturday: Slightly warmer skies with more sunshine. High: 81.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.