Clarksburg Texas Roadhouse honors 13 fallen heroes with table tribute

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A restaurant in our area is honoring the 13 servicemen and women who lost their lives in Kabul with a touching tribute.

The Texas Roadhouse on Emily Dr. reserved a table with 13 seats, each representing a fallen hero.

Each seat has a card with a servicemember’s name on it and a beer.

A Texas Roadhouse employee tells 5 News that guests and veteran employees have been adding their own military items to the table.

The memorial went on display Wednesday, Sept. 1.

