Clarksburg Texas Roadhouse honors 13 fallen heroes with table tribute

Table reserved for the 13 fallen servicemen and women
Table reserved for the 13 fallen servicemen and women(Jocelyn Stevens)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A restaurant in our area is honoring the 13 servicemen and women who lost their lives in Kabul with a touching tribute.

The Texas Roadhouse on Emily Dr. reserved a table with 13 seats, each representing a fallen hero.

Each seat has a card with a servicemember’s name on it and a beer.

A Texas Roadhouse employee tells 5 News that guests and veteran employees have been adding their own military items to the table.

The memorial went on display Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

