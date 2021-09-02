Do it for Babydog Round 2: Prize winners announced in vaccination sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The winners of more than 20 prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes were announced on Thursday.

Benjamin Baker of Spencer, Rocco DiGiandomenico of Wheeling, and Caleb Stewart of Flemington have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state; including room and board, tuition, and books.

Two additional scholarship winners, as well as one winner of a luxury high-end sports car and one winner of a custom fishing or pontoon boat, will be revealed later Thursday.

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 2, 2021

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Benjamin Baker, Spencer

Rocco DiGiandomenico, Wheeling

Caleb Stewart, Flemington

[To be announced]

[To be announced]

Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner

[To be announced]

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

[To be announced]

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Sheila Parks, Williamstown

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Evelyn Hudson, Proctor

Beth Layton, Charleston

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw

Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston

James Sturgill, Fort Gay

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Angela Friend, Exchange

Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort

Kaylee Welch, Flemington

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins

Vickie Ganim, South Charleston

Michael Graham, Mount Carbon

Clinton Kirk, Alderson

Meghan Perkins, Hurricane

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Angela Colbird, Herndon

Emily Harper, South Charleston

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Tina Elliott, Follansbee

James Whitmore, Oak Hill

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” SWEEPSTAKES INFO

Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in Round 2 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.