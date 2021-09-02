Do it for Babydog Round 2: Prize winners announced in vaccination sweepstakes
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The winners of more than 20 prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes were announced on Thursday.
Benjamin Baker of Spencer, Rocco DiGiandomenico of Wheeling, and Caleb Stewart of Flemington have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state; including room and board, tuition, and books.
Two additional scholarship winners, as well as one winner of a luxury high-end sports car and one winner of a custom fishing or pontoon boat, will be revealed later Thursday.
“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 2, 2021
Full Ride College Scholarship Winners
- Benjamin Baker, Spencer
- Rocco DiGiandomenico, Wheeling
- Caleb Stewart, Flemington
- [To be announced]
- [To be announced]
Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner
- [To be announced]
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner
- [To be announced]
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
- Sheila Parks, Williamstown
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
- Evelyn Hudson, Proctor
- Beth Layton, Charleston
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
- Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw
- Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston
- James Sturgill, Fort Gay
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
- Angela Friend, Exchange
- Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort
- Kaylee Welch, Flemington
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
- Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins
- Vickie Ganim, South Charleston
- Michael Graham, Mount Carbon
- Clinton Kirk, Alderson
- Meghan Perkins, Hurricane
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
- Angela Colbird, Herndon
- Emily Harper, South Charleston
Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners
- Tina Elliott, Follansbee
- James Whitmore, Oak Hill
“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” SWEEPSTAKES INFO
Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in Round 2 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.
