Do it for Babydog Round 2: Prize winners announced in vaccination sweepstakes

Babydog
Babydog(Governor Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The winners of more than 20 prizes through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes were announced on Thursday.

Benjamin Baker of Spencer, Rocco DiGiandomenico of Wheeling, and Caleb Stewart of Flemington have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state; including room and board, tuition, and books.

Two additional scholarship winners, as well as one winner of a luxury high-end sports car and one winner of a custom fishing or pontoon boat, will be revealed later Thursday.

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – SEPT. 2, 2021

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

  • Benjamin Baker, Spencer
  • Rocco DiGiandomenico, Wheeling
  • Caleb Stewart, Flemington
  • [To be announced]
  • [To be announced]

Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner

  • [To be announced]

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

  • [To be announced]

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

  • Sheila Parks, Williamstown

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

  • Evelyn Hudson, Proctor
  • Beth Layton, Charleston

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

  • Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw
  • Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston
  • James Sturgill, Fort Gay

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

  • Angela Friend, Exchange
  • Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort
  • Kaylee Welch, Flemington

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

  • Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins
  • Vickie Ganim, South Charleston
  • Michael Graham, Mount Carbon
  • Clinton Kirk, Alderson
  • Meghan Perkins, Hurricane

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

  • Angela Colbird, Herndon
  • Emily Harper, South Charleston

Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

  • Tina Elliott, Follansbee
  • James Whitmore, Oak Hill

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” SWEEPSTAKES INFO

Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in Round 2 of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

