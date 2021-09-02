Advertisement

Driver dies in Barbour County tractor trailer accident

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, officials responded to a fatal single-vehicle tractor trailer accident on US Route 33, west of Talbott Road Intersection.

Officials say the driver, who’s identity has not yet been released, was killed in the crash. An investigation shows that a male out-of-state truck driver was driving a 2017 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer westbound on US Route 33 when he lost control. The truck left the roadway and hit the guardrails. The truck went over the embankment and caught on fire.

