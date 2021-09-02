Eat’N Park closing Bridgeport location.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eat’N Park in Bridgeport announced on Wednesday that after 29 years it will be permanently closing it’s doors on September 19 at 2 P.M.

The stores 40 employees were told about the decision during a meeting, and the company said that it is working with team members to explore other opportunities.

In a statement the spokesperson for Eat’N Park Amanda Giacobbi said “We are grateful to our team members for creating smiles for our friends and neighbors in the Clarksburg community for more than 29 years”, “thank you to the Clarksburg community for all the time you’ve spent with us through the years, and especially for your smiles.”

