Edward Pumphrey, 95, of Weston passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Orlando on August 17, 1926, the only son of the late Thead Allen Pumphrey and Lettie Sprouse Pumphrey. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Jean Conrad Pumphrey; two sons: Robert Pumphrey and Denzil Pumphrey; infant son, Darrell Pumphrey; and daughter-in-law, Connie Pumphrey. Edward’s funny and caring nature will be remembered by his two children: Brenda Ables and husband, Mike, of Wolf Pen and Dale Edward Pumphrey and wife, Debbie “Diane”, of Weston; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Jean and Helen. Edward worked in the timber industry before finding his place at Colonial Glass, where he was a tank man. He loved fishing and hunting in Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. Edward also enjoyed going out to eat with his friends and family. Above all, he treasured spending time with his grandchildren. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2021. Funeral Services will begin 11 a.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Riffle officiating. Interment will follow at the Peterson Cemetery in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Edward Pumphrey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

