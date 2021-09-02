Glenville State to induct 2020 Hall of Fame members
Could not be inducted when announced last year
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State will honor the 2020 Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame inductees on Sept. 25.
The inductees include Larry Gandee, Mark Reger, Jim Carter, Lloyd Willis, Andy Jarrell, and Monique Johnson.
The six cover four Glenville sports - football, basketball, track and cross country.
