Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!! What an amazing day it was out there today! Cooler, drier, and lots of sunshine for all of us. There was lots of patchy fog out there this morning, but that burned off by late morning. With all that sunshine, we also have fairly light winds and our afternoon highs reach the upper 70′s for most. Tomorrow will be much the same kind of day as we had today. Again, expect to see some patchy fog across the area with morning lows reaching into the upper 40′s and afternoon highs into the upper 70′s. We will probably also see a few more clouds in the area, but it will still be a mostly sunny day. As we enter into the holiday weekend, Saturday is looking like a great beginning, with plenty of sun and high in the lower 80′s. But by late Saturday, we will be seeing a weak disturbance come in from the west and that will kick off some showers that will continue on till later on Sunday afternoon. We’re only expecting about ½” of rain in that timeframe. Sunday’s highs will only be reaching the low to mid 70′s. But Labor Day is looking nice with partly cloudy conditions and highs into the upper 70′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, fog developing: Low: 47

Friday: Fog clears, then mostly sunny: High 77

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 81

Sunday: Showers through late afternoon: High 74

