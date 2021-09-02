Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 2, 2021

Great weather into the beginning of the weekend!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!! What an amazing day it was out there today! Cooler, drier, and lots of sunshine for all of us. There was lots of patchy fog out there this morning, but that burned off by late morning. With all that sunshine, we also have fairly light winds and our afternoon highs reach the upper 70′s for most. Tomorrow will be much the same kind of day as we had today. Again, expect to see some patchy fog across the area with morning lows reaching into the upper 40′s and afternoon highs into the upper 70′s. We will probably also see a few more clouds in the area, but it will still be a mostly sunny day. As we enter into the holiday weekend, Saturday is looking like a great beginning, with plenty of sun and high in the lower 80′s. But by late Saturday, we will be seeing a weak disturbance come in from the west and that will kick off some showers that will continue on till later on Sunday afternoon. We’re only expecting about ½” of rain in that timeframe. Sunday’s highs will only be reaching the low to mid 70′s. But Labor Day is looking nice with partly cloudy conditions and highs into the upper 70′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, fog developing: Low: 47

Friday: Fog clears, then mostly sunny: High 77

Saturday: Mostly sunny: High 81

Sunday: Showers through late afternoon: High 74

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in the Ozarks.
Many schools in WV dismissing students early due to weather
Officers respond to reported shooting in Clarksburg
Police chase ends in officer-involved shooting, suspect taken to hospital
Stabbing reported in Marion County Tuesday evening
Harrison County man charged with DUI causing serious body injury after vehicle accident sends woman to hospital
Babydog
Do it for Babydog Round 2: Prize winners announced in vaccination sweepstakes

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 2, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 2, 2021
Anna Hamelin 9 2 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | September 2nd 2021
Anna Hamelin 9 2 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin 9 2 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 9 2 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | September 2nd 2021