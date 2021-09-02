Advertisement

Man charged in Fairmont stabbing

Stanley Paul Richardson
Stanley Paul Richardson(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after allegedly stabbing another man during an argument.

On Tuesday, officers responded to Sterling Road for a report of a stabbing. While on scene, police say they saw 63-year-old Stanley Paul Richardson standing outside, holding a large kitchen knife.

The victim said that he and Richardson had several arguments throughout the day and that Richardson stabbed him, according to the criminal complaint. Police say the victim has a deep cut on his arm and several other cuts on his torso.

Richardson has been charged with malicious wounding.

