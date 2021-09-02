Advertisement

Marion County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

Buddy Nolan
Buddy Nolan(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRANT TOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Grant Town man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, 43-year-old Buddy Nolan kissed and touched the victim while the two were watching a movie. Police say he then had sexual intercourse with the victim.

The victim told someone about the abuse in August 2021. Nolan is being charged with second-degree sexual assault.

