Marion County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

GRANT TOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Grant Town man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, 43-year-old Buddy Nolan kissed and touched the victim while the two were watching a movie. Police say he then had sexual intercourse with the victim.

The victim told someone about the abuse in August 2021. Nolan is being charged with second-degree sexual assault.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.