MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball will face Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The teams have only met three times before - Dec. 1 marks the first meeting since 2005.

The Mountaineers hold a 4-1 record in the challenge. Their only loss came in 2018 to Missouri.

