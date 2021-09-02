Three days until kickoff: WVU defense preparing for Maryland OC

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Maryland Terrapins have a new offensive coordinator, so WVU DC Jordan Lesley and the defense have had to pay close attention to as much as they’ve had available.

Lesley believes the Mountaineer defense has put in the work this offseason, but this first contest will be telling of where they’ll go this year.

Redshirt senior safety Alonzo Addae and other leaders on the defense are ready to put the preparation to the gridiron.

