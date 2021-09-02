Advertisement

Three days until kickoff: WVU defense preparing for Maryland OC

Will face OC Enos and QB Tagovailoa in College Park
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Maryland Terrapins have a new offensive coordinator, so WVU DC Jordan Lesley and the defense have had to pay close attention to as much as they’ve had available.

Lesley believes the Mountaineer defense has put in the work this offseason, but this first contest will be telling of where they’ll go this year.

Redshirt senior safety Alonzo Addae and other leaders on the defense are ready to put the preparation to the gridiron.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in the Ozarks.
Many schools in WV dismissing students early due to weather
Stabbing reported in Marion County Tuesday evening
Officers respond to reported shooting in Clarksburg
Police chase ends in officer-involved shooting, suspect taken to hospital
Harrison County man charged with DUI causing serious body injury after vehicle accident sends woman to hospital
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

Glenville State athletics
Glenville State to induct 2020 Hall of Fame members
WVU women's basketball
Mountaineers to face Kentucky in Women’s Big 12/SEC Challenge
WVU volleyball
WVU volleyball undefeated heading into Navy Tournament
fifth quarter week one
The 34th Season of Fifth Quarter is here!