United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties announce nearly $500K grant for low income children

United Way's logo (FILE)
United Way's logo (FILE)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More resources are available for low-to-moderate income children and their families experiencing food insecurity in Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties along with Doddridge County Commission as well as Doddridge County Board of Education are announced the $498,502 grant.

The Feeding Friends of Doddridge County project will add additional shelf-stable food for Doddridge County children and their families, serving approximately 600 Doddridge County residents.

