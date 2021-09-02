Vickie Rose Brown, 66, of Ocala, FL, (and previously of Weston, WV) passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Weston, WV, on October 8, 1954, a daughter of the late Thomas Martin Facemire and Shelvajean Rose Radcliff. In addition to her parents, Vickie was preceded in death by one sister, Cindy Langley.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Larry Richard Brown of Ocala, FL; two sons: Scott Rinehart and wife, Christina, and Michael Rinehart both of Weston; one step-daughter, Samantha Hartmann and husband, Matthew, of Alabama; four grandchildren: Tiffany Rinehart, Danielle Rinehart, Valerie Eberly and husband, Christopher, and Austin Rinehart; two step-grandchildren: Declan Brown and Oliver Hartmann; one great-grandchild, Wesley Eberly; three siblings: Paul Facemire and wife, Rhonda, of Elizabeth, WV, Robin Nicola of Belleview, FL, and Thomas Facemire and wife, Doris, of Charleston, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

Vickie had a beautiful soul and loved God. Her words were always comforting to anyone she spoke to and she touched so many people’s lives. Vickie was always wearing a smile no matter what was going on in her life.

She spent her younger years as an air force child and her mother was a preacher. Most of her childhood was spent in Larain, OH, before moving back to West Virginia where she met the father of her children. Vickie remained in Weston for many years before moving to Florida and remarrying. She enjoyed gardening and tending to all of her flowers and plants. Vickie also like to shop at flea markets, collected Fenton Porcelain shoes, and crafted one-of-a-kind quilts with her sister. Upon settling in Florida with her husband Larry, they took up farming and purchased a small number of chickens. One of the chickens was blind and held a special place in Vickie’s heart.

Proverbs 31:31: “Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”

Vickie’s request for Cremation has been honored and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Vickie's request for Cremation has been honored and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

