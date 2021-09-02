Advertisement

WVU volleyball undefeated heading into Navy Tournament

Swept first two matches
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Head coach Reed Sunahara knows this weekend is going to be telling of what the 2021 team can do.

The Mountaineers are 3-0 heading into the Navy Tournament after sweeping their first two opponents - Loyola and Old Dominion - and defeating Hampton 3-1.

WVu faces No. 23 Michigan and Navy this weekend in Annapolis.

