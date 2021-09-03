Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WSAZ) - This Labor Day weekend marks the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain and organizations across West Virginia are doing their part to make sure it doesn’t go unnoticed.

Friday the United Mine Workers Association kicked off the weekend with a 15 mile march starting at the Marmet exit and stopping at Racine. The group is retracing the march of coal miners.

They plan to march 15 miles every single day over the Labor Day weekend.

Sunday they are closing out their celebrations with UMWA President Roberts speaking at the end of the three-day commemoration.

