Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | September 3rd 2021

Ida leaves cold temperatures behind!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will start off very cold, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and the mid-forties for the mountains. Through the day, we could gain a couple of scattered clouds, but our temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 70s and we’ll still receive plenty of sunshine. The rest of this week should be fairly dry, with a slight chance for sprinkles to end the weekend. During the day on Saturday, we will gain a few degrees, still sitting in the mid-70s, and our cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Headed into Sunday, these clouds will bring us some scattered sprinkles throughout the day, and temperatures will still be in the mid-70s. Then, things will start to heat up at the beginning of next week. We will be pushing 80 degrees on Monday, and break this barrier on Tuesday, as temperatures climb back to warmer values. Both Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and dry, so it will be a beautiful start to the work week. We could catch some showers on Wednesday, and then temperatures will sit in the mid 70s for the remainder of the week.

Today: A clear day with chilly highs. High: 77.

Tonight: We remain clear as temperatures fall into the 50s. Low: 52.

Saturday: Slightly warmer skies with more sunshine. High: 82.

Sunday: Scattered showers move in and temperatures fall. High: 75.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Babydog
Do it for Babydog Round 2: Prize winners announced in vaccination sweepstakes
Buddy Nolan
Marion County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Driver dies in Barbour County tractor trailer accident
Stanley Paul Richardson
Man charged in Fairmont stabbing
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 9 3 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 9 3 2021 6 AM
Clarksburg 10 day temperature and heat index trend
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 2, 2021
National Futurecast showing conditions at 5 PM, September 3, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | September 2, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 2, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sept 2, 2021