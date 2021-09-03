Charles Murphy, 54, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Huntington VA Medical Center.

He was born in Washington D.C. on August 25, 1967, a son of the late James Michael Murphy and Carolyn Sue Johnston Murphy.

On May 19, 1993, Charles married the love of his life, Betsy Ann Workman. Together they shared over 28 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss her best friend dearly.

Forever cherishing their memories of Charles’ devoted nature are his wife, Betsy Murphy of Roanoke; two children: Charles “Zachary” Murphy of Weston, and Shelby Ann Murphy and companion, Danyell Ireland, of Roanoke; twin sister, Cherri Whitlock and husband, Larry, of Beckley; one brother, Patrick Murphy and wife, Tammy, of Beckley; mother-in-law who held a special place in his heart, Patty Workman; father-in-law, Gary Workman; one brother-in-law, Gary Workman Jr. and wife, Brenda; one uncle, Billy Heater; niece, Savannah Workman and companion, Tyler Summers; nephew, Dakota Workman and companion, Daniella; and several additional nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Charles graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1986, attended Glenvile State College, and graduated from Fairmont State University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He served his country proudly in the United States Army in Desert Storm. Charles spent 20 years employed at the WV Department of Corrections in Pruntytown. He was Christian by faith and loved his family dearly. In his spare time, Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his dogs, Roscoe and Poco, and his cat, George.

Charles’ request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Charles Murphy. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

