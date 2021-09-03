Falcons fall in home opener to California (Pa.)

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State took to the field for the first time since 2019 Thursday night against the Vulcans of California University of Pennsylvania.

The Vulcans got on the board first, cementing 20 points before the Falcons could answer.

Buster Griffin had a key play in the third quarter, taking the ensuing kickoff after the Vulcans lifted the score to 20-0 all the way to the house for a touchdown. The kickoff return was 95 yards and Griffin’s first collegiate touchdown.

Fairmont State fell to Cal U, 23-14.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.