Advertisement

Falcons fall in home opener to California (Pa.)

Scored two touchdowns in the second half
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State took to the field for the first time since 2019 Thursday night against the Vulcans of California University of Pennsylvania.

The Vulcans got on the board first, cementing 20 points before the Falcons could answer.

Buster Griffin had a key play in the third quarter, taking the ensuing kickoff after the Vulcans lifted the score to 20-0 all the way to the house for a touchdown. The kickoff return was 95 yards and Griffin’s first collegiate touchdown.

Fairmont State fell to Cal U, 23-14.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Babydog
Do it for Babydog Round 2: Prize winners announced in vaccination sweepstakes
Buddy Nolan
Marion County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Driver dies in Barbour County tractor trailer accident
Stanley Paul Richardson
Man charged in Fairmont stabbing
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

Latest News

Peoples Bank Player of the Week
Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Lincoln’s Antwan Hilliard
Glenville State athletics
Glenville State to induct 2020 Hall of Fame members
WVU women's basketball
Mountaineers to face Kentucky in Women’s Big 12/SEC Challenge
WVU football
Three days until kickoff: WVU defense preparing for Maryland OC