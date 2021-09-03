Jennifer Alice Peters, 70, of Weston slipped gently into the arms of the Lord to join those who had gone before her on August 31, 2021. She passed unexpectedly in the comfort of her own home.

Jennifer was born in Weston on June 9, 1951, a daughter of the late Brooks Moody Sr. and Ruth Leora Taylor Moody.

She was greeted by her loving husband of nearly 49 years, Kenneth “Pete” Earl Peters. They were married on October 25, 1969, and Jennifer missed him dearly after his passing on June 23, 2019.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jennifer was preceded in death by one brother, Raymond Moody.

Forever cherishing their memories of Jennifer are two children: Tracy Duncan and husband, Jack, and Mark Peters both of Horner; four grandchildren: Taylor Beckner and husband, Tyler, of Weston, Olivea Duncan of Horner, Makenzie Smith of Ireland, and Bethany Smith of Clarksburg; two great-grandchildren: Madilynn “Gracie” Beckner and Kora Beckner; two brothers: Brooks Moody Jr, and wife, Patricia, and Dana Moody and wife, Wanda; one sister-in-law, Nancy Moody; mother-of-the-heart, Mildred Casto; and several nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Lewis County High School in 1969, Jennifer continued her education and attended nursing school at Salem International University-Tokyo. She spent over 15 years as a customer service representative and dispatcher for Dominion before retiring to care for her husband, Pete. Pete and Jennifer enjoyed their travels and especially their all-day trips to the Petersburg and Moorefield areas where they visited flea markets. She also loved working with flowers, attending concerts, camping, picnics, and spending time with her girls. Jennifer treasured her camp in Linn and relaxing among nature while creating memories with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Miles Chapel and also attended Valley Chapel United Methodist Church.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. Jane Lew from 12-3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 3 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kenny Kendall officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jennifer Alice Peters. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.