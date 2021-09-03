Jerry Lawrence Miller, 81, of Weston, awakened to Eternal Life on Thursday, September 2, 2021. He passed at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon.

He was born in Beckley on June 10, 1940, a son of the late Lloyd Miller and Bertha Thornton Miller. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle Hancock; three grandchildren: Mary Anne Steele, Jarryd Spalding, and Ethan Steele; two brothers: Donald Miller and Ronald Miller; and two sisters: Earlene Sykes and Gale Craig. When Jerry said “I Do” to the love of his life, Barbara Daniels on September 8, 1984, he became the happiest man in the world. Together they have shared the joys of marriage for nearly 37 years and she will miss him dearly.

Forever cherishing their memories of Jerry are his wife, Barbara Miller of Weston; eight children: Gerri Anne Steele, Pamela L. Miller, Bruce W. Miller, Andrea L. White, Scott A. Mills, Crystal A. Niewierowski, Vicki Peacock, and René Schultz; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three siblings: Melvin Miller, Delmer Miller, and Nelda Machutas; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry joined the United States Air Force and served his country proudly in Vietnam. He continued to serve for 24 years before retiring in 1979 as a MSgt. Jerry was a faithful member of The Way of Holiness Church in Buckhannon and loved having Bible Studies. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working in his yard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Way of Holiness Church and mailed to PO Box 1205, Buckhannon, WV 26201, in Jerry’s memory.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at The Way of Holiness Church located at 2337 Old Weston Rd. in Buckhannon from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Murrell officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, appreciate the service of Jerry L. Miller and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

