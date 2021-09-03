Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | September 3, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon was yet another beautiful day, with highs in the upper-70s and mostly sunny skies. The nice weather comes from a high-pressure system bringing stable air to WV. Tonight, skies will be partly clear, and we’re staying dry. The only issue that might affect the morning commute will be patchy fog in some valleys. Temperatures will be in the cool low-50s. Overall, it won’t be a bad night. Tomorrow afternoon, clouds start to build in from the west, but we still expect partly sunny skies. So we will see sunshine at times. Temperatures will be in the low-80s in some areas, thanks to light south winds bringing warm air into WV. Overall, tomorrow will be a nice day, so go enjoy the outdoors. Overnight into Sunday, however, a cold front pushes into WV, bringing plenty of rain showers into the area during the morning and afternoon hours. So we will see rain during the morning commute, so you’ll want an umbrella and to take it slow on those roads. We won’t see much rain from the front, about 0.5 inches at most. Because of the front, temperatures will be in the cool low-70s. By Sunday night, the system moves east, taking the rain with it. By Labor Day, skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper-70s, so we’re back to seeing nice conditions. Throughout much of next week, we’ll stay dry, with highs in the upper-70s and partly sunny skies. We’ll only see a chance for rain on Wednesday, when a few showers push into NCWV. Overall, barring rain on Sunday, the Labor Day weekend is looking okay, so take the time to enjoy the outdoors.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies are expected, with only patchy fog to disrupt commutes in some valleys. Temperatures will be in the cool low-50s. Overall, expect a calm, average night. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: A nice start to the holiday weekend, with partly sunny skies. We will see clouds building in from the west, so it will be a bit more cloudy in the evening. Still, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s, it will be a nice day. Overnight into Sunday morning, rain showers start pushing in. High: 79.

Sunday: Overnight into Sunday morning, rain showers push into WV. These rain showers stick around for the morning and afternoon, leading to a slick morning and afternoon commute. You may want an umbrella and to take it easy when driving on that day. Leftover rain leaves in the evening hours. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the seasonably cool low-70s. High: 71.

Monday: Barring fog in the morning, we’ll stay dry for Labor Day. Expect a gorgeous afternoon, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 78.

