Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | September 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy and dangerous start to September, this afternoon was much nicer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s. The nice weather comes as a high-pressure system pushes Ida’s remnants far to the east. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few patches of fog to disrupt the night. Temperatures will be cool, in the low-50s. Overall, expect a cool, nice night. Tomorrow afternoon will also be nice, with highs in the upper-70s and staying dry. Barring a few clouds in the area, skies will be mostly sunny, so it will be a nice day to end the workweek. Saturday will be a great way to start the Labor Day weekend, with highs in the upper-70s and staying dry. We’ll see a few clouds in the area, but other than that, expect mostly sunny skies. Definitely go out and enjoy the nice weather over the next few days. Overnight into Sunday morning, a weak cold front pushes into the area, bringing a few showers and storms during the morning and afternoon hours. So some areas will see rain, which means you’ll want an umbrella and to take it slow on those roads. We’ll likely see about 0.5 inches of rain by the time the front leaves Sunday night, so don’t expect much. By Labor day, nicer weather returns. Next week, temperatures will stay in the seasonably cool mid-to-upper-70s, with partly sunny skies and little chance of rain. The only real chance for rain comes on Wednesday afternoon, when a weak front moves in. Overall, barring some rain on Sunday, the next few days will be awesome.

Tonight: It will be a nice night, with mostly clear skies and only a few patches of fog. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be on the cool side, with lows in the low-50s. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: More nice weather comes tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies, so expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be a few degrees below-average, in the mid-to-upper-70s. Overall, not a bad start to the Labor Day weekend. High: 78.

Saturday: The first day of Labor Day weekend will bring partly sunny skies, with a few more clouds rolling into WV. Still, we’re staying dry. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, due to light south winds. Overall, not a bad day. Overnight into Sunday, we may see a few showers moving in. High: 82.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms take place between early-morning to the late-afternoon hours, so we will see rain at times. While we don’t expect much rain (less than 0.5 inches), you still may want to plan for it if you’re driving at times. Other than that, expect mostly cloudy skies and seasonably cool temperatures, with highs in the low-70s. Rain chances decrease in the early-evening hours. High: 75.

