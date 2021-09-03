Advertisement

Local health official agrees with CDC recommendations on holiday travel

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - Labor Day weekend is another time of busy travel and the CDC is already weighing in on how people should do so.

The CDC Director stated that they recommend that those unvaccinated should avoid traveling.

The Mon Health infectious disease physician agrees with these recommendations, as she said those that are unvaccinated are the one’s most effected.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Dameon Glasser
Shooting, pursuit reported near Weston Walmart
Babydog
Do it for Babydog Round 2: Prize winners announced in vaccination sweepstakes
Buddy Nolan
Marion County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Driver dies in Barbour County tractor trailer accident
Stanley Paul Richardson
Man charged in Fairmont stabbing

Latest News

The 5th Quarter
Local high school football scores - Week 2
paralympian celebrated in community
Triathlon head coach at Davis & Elkins College celebrated by Elkins community after return from Tokyo Paralympics
Courtesy: Dameon Glasser
Shooting, pursuit reported near Weston Walmart
FILE - This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
Medicolegal Symposium to discuss the case against Reta Mays, convicted VA hospital murderer