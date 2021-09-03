Advertisement

Local high school football scores - Week 2

The 5th Quarter
The 5th Quarter(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Here are your local high school football scores for week 2. Be sure to tune in to 5 News at 11 and The 5th Quarter for the latest scores and highlights from your favorite teams.

SCORES:

Morgantown 0, Bridgeport 0

Elkins 0, RCB 0

South Harrison 0, Liberty 0

Buckhannon-Upshur 0, Ripley 0

Parkersburg South 0, University 0

Bridgeport, OH 0, Trinity 0

Lewis County 0, Braxton County 0

Philip Barbour 0, Clay County 0

Grafton 0, East Fairmont 0

Preston 0, North Marion 0

Valley (Wetzel) 0, Calhoun County 0

Hundred 0, Cameron 0

East Hardy 0, Clay-Battelle 0

Tygarts Valley 0, Tucker County 0

Doddridge County 0, Tyler Consolidated 0

Gilmer County 0, Webster County 0

