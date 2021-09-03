Medicolegal Symposium to discuss the case against Reta Mays, convicted VA hospital murderer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia, is teaming up with Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, the FBI, and West Virginia University to hold a symposium discussing the cutting-edge methods used to convict a serial killer who preyed on veterans at the veteran’s hospital in Clarksburg.

In May 2021, Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the veteran’s hospital in Clarksburg, was sentenced to seven life terms in prison plus 20 years for murdering seven patients with insulin and attempting to murder an eighth veteran. The two-year investigation that preceded the July 2020 guilty pleas was highly complex.

The symposium consists of examining the clinical, forensic, psychiatry, and legal prosecution techniques Mays used. This is to ensure justice for Mays’ victims and their families.

The symposium will be held at the WVU College of Law on October 14, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration for in-person attendance must be submitted by September 14 because space is limited.

The training will also be available virtually via the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/usaondwv. Registration for virtual attendance must be received no later than October 12, 2021. Registration is free but is required.

For more information or to register, go to justice.gov/usao-ndwv.

