Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Lincoln’s Antwan Hilliard
Put up 15 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns in season opener against Braxton County
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The first Peoples Bank Player of the Week for the 2021 season is Lincoln’s Antwan Hilliard.
On top of a massive block on offense and work on defense, Hilliard had 15 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
He hopes people will see his dependability and leadership this season, qualities he’s grown in his time as a Cougar.
