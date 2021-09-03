Shooting, pursuit reported near Weston Walmart
Photos sent to 5 News by a viewer show one person on a stretcher, as well a police cruiser and pickup truck with damage.
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a law enforcement presence after a reported pursuit and shooting near the Walmart in Weston.
The reported pursuit began shortly before noon Friday.
Officials are releasing no additional details, citing and ongoing investigation.
