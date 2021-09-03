Silver alert issued for Pocahontas County man

HILLSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - A silver alert was issued by police in Pocahontas County on Wednesday.

Family members said that James Andrew Hefner was last seen at his home in Hillsboro on Monday august 30, but was later spotted in Renick heading South towards Lewisburg.

He left in his 2014 red Jeep Patriot with a West Virginia plate 66P538.

Hefner is a 69 year old white male that is about 5 ft 9 in and weighs 240 pounds, with a grey beard.

If you see him you are asked to call the West Virginia state police Marlinton detachment at 304-799-4101.

Silver alert (WDTV)

