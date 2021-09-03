Advertisement

Published: Sep. 3, 2021
Stephen Shawn Carpenter, 49, of Webster Springs passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Born June 2, 1972 in Toledo, OH, he was the son of Stephen (Junior) Carpenter and the late Connie M. (Hamrick) Carpenter.   Shawn is survived by his father, Junior of Webster Springs; brother, Dennis Carpenter of OH; sister, Juli Carpenter and her companion, Robert Ruffin of OH; his beloved nieces and nephews: MacKenzie, Lauren, Maliyah, Ava, Alannah, Robert Jr., Collen & Crystal and baby Camden, Dennis Jr. and Taylor and baby Deegs, and Adrianna; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate Shawn’s life will be held 2 pm, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.  Friends may join the family from 11am to 2pm for visitation.   Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Carpenter family.

