Triathlon head coach at Davis & Elkins College celebrated by Elkins community after return from Tokyo Paralympics

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Paralympian Chris Hammer of Elkins, who finished 4th in the Tokyo Paralympics, was still celebrated by those here in the community.

A parade was held for Hammer Friday morning for his recent accomplishment.

Hammer is currently the head triathlon coach at Davis and Elkins College and has lived in the area for four years.

He says he’s been an athlete most of his life and this was actually his third Paralympics he’s competed in, with his first dating back to 2012. After spending on average 20 hours per week preparing to compete, to see the support from the community is something he’s very grateful for.

Hammer plans to compete again in 2024.

