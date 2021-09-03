Advertisement

Triathlon head coach at Davis & Elkins College celebrated by Elkins community after return from Tokyo Paralympics

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Paralympian Chris Hammer of Elkins, who finished 4th in the Tokyo Paralympics, was still celebrated by those here in the community.

A parade was held for Hammer Friday morning for his recent accomplishment.

Hammer is currently the head triathlon coach at Davis and Elkins College and has lived in the area for four years.

He says he’s been an athlete most of his life and this was actually his third Paralympics he’s competed in, with his first dating back to 2012. After spending on average 20 hours per week preparing to compete, to see the support from the community is something he’s very grateful for.

Hammer plans to compete again in 2024.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Dameon Glasser
Shooting, pursuit reported near Weston Walmart
Babydog
Do it for Babydog Round 2: Prize winners announced in vaccination sweepstakes
Buddy Nolan
Marion County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Driver dies in Barbour County tractor trailer accident
Stanley Paul Richardson
Man charged in Fairmont stabbing

Latest News

The 5th Quarter
Local high school football scores - Week 2
labor day travel
Local health official agrees with CDC recommendations on holiday travel
Courtesy: Dameon Glasser
Shooting, pursuit reported near Weston Walmart
FILE - This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
Medicolegal Symposium to discuss the case against Reta Mays, convicted VA hospital murderer