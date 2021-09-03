Advertisement

West Virginia Department of Tourism releases fall foliage map

Fall foliage map
West Virginia Fall map
West Virginia Fall map(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Tourism has released it’s fall foliage map for 2021.

In our area Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, and Harrison counties will see the leaves change in late October.

Preston, Tucker, Randolph, and Webster counties will see the leaves change in early October.

Doddridge, Ritchie, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur and Barbour counties will all see the change in mid October.

