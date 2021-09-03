West Virginia Department of Tourism releases fall foliage map

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Tourism has released it’s fall foliage map for 2021.

In our area Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, and Harrison counties will see the leaves change in late October.

Preston, Tucker, Randolph, and Webster counties will see the leaves change in early October.

Doddridge, Ritchie, Gilmer, Lewis, Upshur and Barbour counties will all see the change in mid October.

