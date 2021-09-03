W.Va. Del. Martin requests special session to address vaccine mandates

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local West Virginia House of Delegates representative has requested a special session. The reason: West Virginians facing terminations over COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Upshur County native and District 45 representative Del. Carl “Robbie” Martin submitted the request to Gov. Jim Justice Thursday, Sept. 2.

In the request Martin says he has been contacted by “numerous West Virginians facing termination because of their inability to receive the COVID vaccine for medical concerns, moral, religious reasons.”

He also cites Article 6, Section 19 of the West Virginia Constitution.

