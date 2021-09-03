Advertisement

W.Va. Del. Martin requests special session to address vaccine mandates

Del. Martin's request for special session
Del. Martin's request for special session(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local West Virginia House of Delegates representative has requested a special session. The reason: West Virginians facing terminations over COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Upshur County native and District 45 representative Del. Carl “Robbie” Martin submitted the request to Gov. Jim Justice Thursday, Sept. 2.

In the request Martin says he has been contacted by “numerous West Virginians facing termination because of their inability to receive the COVID vaccine for medical concerns, moral, religious reasons.”

He also cites Article 6, Section 19 of the West Virginia Constitution.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Babydog
Do it for Babydog Round 2: Prize winners announced in vaccination sweepstakes
Buddy Nolan
Marion County man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Driver dies in Barbour County tractor trailer accident
Stanley Paul Richardson
Man charged in Fairmont stabbing
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

Latest News

Silver alert
Silver alert issued for Pocahontas County man
West Virginia Fall map
West Virginia Department of Tourism releases fall foliage map
Upshur County School Nurse shares differences in job since the pandemic.
School nurses make adjustments to their role during pandemic
Nurse in Upshur Co
School nurse during the pandemic