5 Sports’ Julia Westerman interviews RCB Principal Steve Gibson

Gibson talks on preparing for a “normal” football season
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB had one of their most successful seasons in history last year cut short of the Class AA State Championship due to Covid-19.

This season, they are ready for anything, but preparing for a “normal” season.

5 Sports’ Julia Westerman talks with RCB principal Steve Gibson about what it took to get ready for this season.

