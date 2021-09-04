5 Sports’ Julia Westerman interviews RCB Principal Steve Gibson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB had one of their most successful seasons in history last year cut short of the Class AA State Championship due to Covid-19.

This season, they are ready for anything, but preparing for a “normal” season.

5 Sports’ Julia Westerman talks with RCB principal Steve Gibson about what it took to get ready for this season.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.