Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | September 4, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a good way to start the Labor Day weekend, with highs in the low-80s and partly sunny skies. The nice weather is from a high-pressure system, which brought stable air to NCWV. Tonight starts on a nice note, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. By 4 AM, however, a cold front pushes into WV, bringing rain showers that stick around for the morning. Tomorrow morning will be when most of the rain pushes in, so expect a slick morning commute. Most of the rain leaves by the late-evening, although patches of drizzle could stick around in the mountains until the overnight hours. We likely won’t see much rain, about 0.5 inches at most in some areas. Still, make sure to grab an umbrella and take it slow on those roads. Barring the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy, with cooler air keeping highs in the low-70s. Overall, tomorrow will be a dreary day. By Labor Day, however, skies clear out, leaving partly clear skies and no chance of afternoon rain. Temperatures will rise into the upper-70s. Overall, Monday will be a nice day to go outside. Tuesday will also be a nice day, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s and mostly sunny skies. We might see a few rain showers and storms that put a damper on the nice weather on Wednesday. After Wednesday, however, the rest of the week will bring classic Fall weather, with highs in the mid-70s and partly sunny skies. Overall, after rain on Sunday, Labor Day and much of next week will bring sunshine and nice temperatures.

Tonight: The night starts out nice, with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will be warm, in the low-60s in some areas. After 4 AM, however, rain showers start to push into WV, leading to a slick morning commute. Stay safe in your travels tomorrow morning. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Most of the rain comes in during the early-morning to mid-morning hours, so if you’re heading out during the morning commute, you’ll want an umbrella and to take it slow on those roads. By the afternoon hours, most of the rain should be gone, but expect a few on-again, off-again showers during the day. Rain chances finally decrease in the evening. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with cooler-than-average highs. Overall, expect a gray day. High: 70.

Monday: Any leftover moisture is gone by the morning, and by the afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise into the more seasonable upper-70s. Overall, expect a great end to the Labor Day weekend. Go out and enjoy the nice weather! High: 78.

Tuesday: Temperatures will be higher still, with some areas in the low-80s. We’ll also see mostly sunny skies, with only a few clouds at times. So go out and enjoy the sunshine! High: 80.

