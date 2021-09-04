Local restaurant holds their own Italian festival in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second year in a row the Italian Heritage Festival in Clarksburg was canceled due to COVID-19. However, this didn’t stop locals from celebrating their Italian culture.

Despite the cancelation of the Italian heritage festival some local businesses came together for their own Italian festival.

Matt Policano of Policano’s Food and Drink put together the event at Jackson Square in Clarksburg that he called “Policano’s Festivus for the Rest of Us.”

“When the Italian festival decided they had to cancel this year’s festival due to COVID-19 we were kind of scrambling around,” he said.

Policano said he had a special connection to the annual festival and didn’t want to go another year without celebrating in person.

“In 1978 I was born on the first festival. It means everything to my family. We all have businesses in downtown Clarksburg. We just wanted to do something to help the community and continue to show our pride in the Italian culture,” he explained.

The mini festival had lots of authentic Italian food, outdoor games and live music.

Policano’s also hooked up TVs for people to come watch the WVU football game.

Across the street another restaurant, The Bluebird was celebrating with authentic Italian dishes as well.

Mayor of Clarksburg, Jimmy Marino said he appreciated what Policano did to bring the community together.

“You have to do your social distancing and so forth. But to be able to gather and break bread with one another is very important,” he added.

