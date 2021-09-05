Italian Heritage Festival holds their annual authors forum on Zoom

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Even though the Italian Heritage Festival was canceled this year. Some Italian authors still arranged to meet for the annual authors forum.

Co-chairperson and local author, Diane Pishner Walker said they wanted to keep Italian history alive by moving the forum to Zoom instead of canceling it.

Four authors presented including Walker. The other authors were Miles Fisher, Evan Leber and Dean Skinner.

Walker’s co-chair and brother, Stephen Pishner added a new element to the forum by playing Italian music.

“We got a little bit diverse this year and put in some more authors. I also had my brother do some music because I feel that writing lyrics is also a part of writing,” she said.

Walker was in hopes to be back together next year at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.

