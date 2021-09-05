Advertisement

Italian Heritage Festival holds their annual authors forum on Zoom

Italian Heritage Festival authors forum
Italian Heritage Festival authors forum(Italian Heritage Festival)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Even though the Italian Heritage Festival was canceled this year. Some Italian authors still arranged to meet for the annual authors forum.

Co-chairperson and local author, Diane Pishner Walker said they wanted to keep Italian history alive by moving the forum to Zoom instead of canceling it.

Four authors presented including Walker. The other authors were Miles Fisher, Evan Leber and Dean Skinner.

Walker’s co-chair and brother, Stephen Pishner added a new element to the forum by playing Italian music.

“We got a little bit diverse this year and put in some more authors. I also had my brother do some music because I feel that writing lyrics is also a part of writing,” she said.

Walker was in hopes to be back together next year at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant holds their own Italian festival.
Local restaurant holds their own Italian festival in Clarksburg
Courtesy: Dameon Glasser
Shooting, pursuit reported near Weston Walmart
West Virginia Fall map
West Virginia Department of Tourism releases fall foliage map
The 5th Quarter
Local high school football scores - Week 2
labor day travel
Local health official agrees with CDC recommendations on holiday travel