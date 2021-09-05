Jackson’s Mill Jubilee comes back after a year off due to COVID-19

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Jackson’s Mill held their 2021 jubilee after a year off due to COVID-19.

Local artisans came together and scattered across Jackson’s Mill for three days filled with activities.

They had multiple craft and food vendors available throughout the camp.

However, they did have to cancel their car show due to rain.

President of the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee, David Vaughn said he was glad to be able to bring people together safely this year

“We’re spread out. You know the reason we were able to do it this year was help from WVU and the health department giving us guidelines and recommendations,” he said.

Vaughn added he was grateful for the turn out and were looking forward to next years festival.

