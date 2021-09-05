Large police presence at the corner of Willis Avenue and East Olive Street

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Police and Fire Departments are gathered at the corner of Willis Avenue and East Olive Street.

According to 5′s Ian Roth, who is on scene, officers have their rifles drawn and pointed at a house on Willis Avenue.

First responders are not letting anyone in or out of the area. The Bridgeport Fire Department has blocked off East Olive Street, near Broadway Avenue.

According to the Harrison County 911 Computer Aided Dispatch log, Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to a domestic situation at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

As of 7:15 p.m., all of those agencies are still on scene.

According to 5′s Ian Roth, police started to get in contact with the suspect. It’s unclear whether the suspect is barricaded inside his home or car.

Roth says police on scene are trying to speak to him through a loudspeaker and his cellphone.

Police are saying over the loudspeaker to “come out with your hands up” and that the suspect is “not under arrest”.

