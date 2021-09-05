Locals come together for the annual Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Show

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Crafters came together for the annual Jane Lew Fireman’s Arts and Crafts Show.

The craft show has been a Jane Lew tradition since its beginning in 1984.

However, it has expanded over the years.

There were vendors both inside and outside at the event all with their own unique products to sell.

In 2000 Ellen Ball took over after the original organizer passed away.

Ball said after the year off due to COVID-19 they were glad to come back together.

“It is an event. I think public is tired of being housed up. They’re enjoying getting out and seeing what’s out there and getting a breath of fresh air,” she added.

Ball said they were already in the works of making plans for next year’s show.

