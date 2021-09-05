Mountaineer Food Bank kicks off campaign for Hunger Action Month

GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer Food Bank and Feeding America food banks are teaming up to help fight food insecurity.

According to the organizations Facebook page, Mountaineer Food Bank is partnering with Peoples Bank for the month of September to raise funds for the campaign Hunger Action Month.

The post says that Peoples Bank agreed to match up to $20,000 to raise a grand total of $40,000 to help West Virginian’s struggling with food insecurity.

The campaign also celebrates Mountaineer Food Bank’s 40th Anniversary.

For more information on how to donate, you can visit the Mountaineer Food Bank on Facebook.

