This week’s best in NCWV Sports (8/30-9/5)
The greatest pros, woahs and throws around the area
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It is always a great week for sports in NCWV.
Monday - WVU Men’s Soccer beats Pitt 2-1, and some Monday night football action - Lewis County falls to Fairmont Senior, Liberty wins over Elkins.
Tuesday - WVU Women Soccer’s Jordan Brewster named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
Wednesday - Glenville State College announced they will finally get to honor their 2020 Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame inductees on Sept. 25.
Thursday - Fairmont State Football opened their season home against Cal U. The Falcons took the loss 23-14, but showed promise for success this season.
Friday - Week 2 of West Virginia High School football continued.
