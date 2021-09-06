Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | September 6th 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today rise up to the upper 70s and lower 80s, with a fairly clear and sunny afternoon. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, with more sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. On Wednesday, we will wake up to some pretty clear skies, but clouds will build headed into the afternoon, giving way to some afternoon storms and showers. Temperatures again will sit in the upper 70s and lower 80s, for a fairly mild day with a rainy afternoon. Thursday will be chillier, with temperatures in the mid-70s, but skies will be much more clear, so we will dry out throughout the afternoon. Friday and Saturday both look dry as well, with temperatures in the mid-70s on Friday and then the upper 70s on Saturday. Both days will be sunny and calm, so we will have a very beautiful start to the weekend.

Today: A clear day with a foggy start. High: 82.

Tonight: We remain clear as temperatures fall into the 50s. Low: 52.

Tuesday: Slightly warmer skies with a couple of clouds. High: 84.

Wednesday: Scattered showers move in and result in evening rain. High: 79.

