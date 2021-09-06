Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | September 6th 2021

Ida leaves cold temperatures behind!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today rise up to the upper 70s and lower 80s, with a fairly clear and sunny afternoon. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer, with more sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. On Wednesday, we will wake up to some pretty clear skies, but clouds will build headed into the afternoon, giving way to some afternoon storms and showers. Temperatures again will sit in the upper 70s and lower 80s, for a fairly mild day with a rainy afternoon. Thursday will be chillier, with temperatures in the mid-70s, but skies will be much more clear, so we will dry out throughout the afternoon. Friday and Saturday both look dry as well, with temperatures in the mid-70s on Friday and then the upper 70s on Saturday. Both days will be sunny and calm, so we will have a very beautiful start to the weekend.

Today: A clear day with a foggy start. High: 82.

Tonight: We remain clear as temperatures fall into the 50s. Low: 52.

Tuesday: Slightly warmer skies with a couple of clouds. High: 84.

Wednesday: Scattered showers move in and result in evening rain. High: 79.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport Police officer at scene on Willis Avenue
UPDATE: Police presence at Willis Ave. and East Olive St. ends
Local restaurant holds their own Italian festival.
Local restaurant holds their own Italian festival in Clarksburg
Courtesy: Dameon Glasser
Shooting, pursuit reported near Weston Walmart
West Virginia Fall map
West Virginia Department of Tourism releases fall foliage map
The 5th Quarter
Local high school football scores - Week 2

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 9 7 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 9 7 2021 6 AM
Clarksburg 10 day temperature and heat index trend
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 5, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sep 5, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Full Forecast Sep 5, 2021
Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, September 5, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | September 4, 2021