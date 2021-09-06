How local boaters are staying safe amid covid surge.

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - With surging covid cases across the state, some are taking to the outdoors.

Labor Day is one of the most popular days to be out on the water. Carolyn Helenski who resides in Morgantown decided to head to Tygart Lake State Park with her friends.

“My friends and I wanted to figure out something to do for the long weekend,” said Helenski. “We are really busy with classes all the time so we figured getting out on the water on a really nice day would be great. We had some kayaks that we could scrounge together and take advantage.”

She says covid wasn’t going to stop them.

“All of us are vaccinated, we made sure that that when we had the opportunity to get vaccinated, we all took advantage of it,” said Helenski.

With the number of covid-related hospitalizations and ICU patients in West Virginia at their highest points since the pandemic’s biggest wave in January – and still climbing – gov. Justice continued pleading for more West Virginians to get vaccinated.

“We’ve got to someway realize that we’ve got to get vaccinated for all – not just for you, but for everybody – we’ve got to do this. We can stop a lot of this terrible, terrible carnage,” said Governor Jim Justice.

Helenski says she’s prepared.

“We at this point in the game have like our own established little pod and friend group so I know all these people are being safe and with the vaccine we feel safe enough to spend time together and being outside y’know...A lot less of a safety concern,” said Helenski.

For more tips on how to stay safe click here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.