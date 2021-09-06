Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday everyone! And hope you’re happy Labor Day weekend! Well, yesterday was amazing!! What a way to begin the last holiday weekend of the summer. Today was a bit different. We started getting cloudy near midnight, then at about 3 am the rain began. This is all due to a small disturbance that is making its way east. The rain will taper off later this evening, but so far as of 3 pm, Clarksburg has received about .6″ of rain. Early tomorrow morning we’ll be looking at patchy fog again, but a nice sunny sky over the fog to start the day. Tomorrow will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and a high in the upper 70′s. Tuesday is also looking amazing as well with temps clicking up a bit into the lower 80′s. Wednesday will have more of a chance of showers starting in the afternoon. But a cooler day with highs only into the lower 70′s.

Tonight: Rain ending, then patchy fog: Low: 59

Monday: Fog clears, then mostly sunny: High 80

Tuesday: Mostly sunny: High 83

Wednesday: PM Storms: High 78

