Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Labor Day Everyone!!! It is an absolutely gorgeous day out here today, what a difference a day makes. Overnight and into this morning we saw the fog that we were expecting, but that dissipated during the morning and we left with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. It was also a relatively dry day as well with most of our humidity values struggling to make it higher than the 40% range. Tomorrow morning again expect to see some patch fog around with lows just before sunset in the mid 50′s. More sun will grace our area and we’re looking for highs to reach into the lower 80′s. Wednesday will be the day this week that we’re expecting to see any real showers or thunderstorms. A frontal boundary will be pushing through mid-day bringing with it a quick chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. But we’re not expecting to see much in terms of rain, possibly just a quarter of an inch for some. After this front goes through, we’re looking at a great rest of the week, with high temperatures only in the mid 70′s. The longer-range forecast for the weekend is also looking nice with temperatures just below average.

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog forming: Low: 56

Tuesday: Sunny: High 83

Wednesday: PM showers: High 77

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 74

