WV COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU patients near all-time highs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia is approaching an all-time high.

As of Monday morning, 709 people were hospitalized with the virus, according to the state dashboard. The all-time pandemic high was 818 cases on January 5.

Of those hospitalized, 216 were in the ICU - just shy of the record 219 also set in early January - and 112 are on ventilators; a new record high for the entire pandemic.

Gov. Jim Justice continued pleading for more West Virginians to get vaccinated.

”We’ve got to someway realize that we’ve got to get vaccinated for all – not just for you, but for everybody – we’ve got to do this,” Justice said. “We can stop a lot of this terrible, terrible carnage.”

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now surpassed 20,000 for the first time since Feb. 1.

The active case count of 21,500 is an increase of more than 2,000 new cases since Friday last week.

The County Alert System map now shows that 53 of the state’s 55 counties are either in the Red or Orange categories. A total of 41 counties are currently Red and 12 are Orange.

“The only way we’re going to get through this with an outcome that is halfway good is we’ve got to get more and more people vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “That’s the only ticket we’ve got. I wish to goodness I could tell you something else. But the bottom line is we’re going to have a bunch more people die if we don’t kick it in gear like nobody’s business.”

