Alva Joseph “Joey” Roberts

By Master Control
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Alva Joseph “Joey” Roberts, 46, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 6, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Weston on February 6, 1975, a son of Donna Jean Harris and the late William Edward Roberts. On March 23, 2013, Joey married Jennifer Michelle Matthews and they shared eight wonderful years of marriage. Forever cherishing their memories of Joey are his wife, Jennifer Roberts of Weston; mother, Donna Harris of Jane Lew; six children: Chandler Roberts, Skyler Roberts, Trendon Roberts, Gabriella Roberts, Austyn Matthews, and Isabella Edwards; one sister, Billie Jo “Sissy” Roberts Matthews; three brothers: Charles Anthony Joseph Roberts and wife, Virginia, of Dover, NH, Brian Jenkins and wife, Lori, of Clarksburg, and Derrick McWhorter of McWhorter; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Joey graduated from Lewis County High School in 1996. He was previously employed at Mountain State Towing, Jerry’s Salvage Yard, and the Human Resource Development Foundation where he participated in natural disaster clean-up. He also trimmed trees for several years. Joey enjoyed playing guitar, going fishing, hunting, boating with his children, mowing grass, camping and collecting antiques. He was a humorous and sociable man and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021. Following services, Joey’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Alva Joseph “Joey” Roberts. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

